Karen Mader of Rochester, MN passed away on February 11, 2023 at Seasons Hospice. Karen Mader was born in Aberdeen, SD on July 12, 1963, the daughter of Gerald G. and Georgia M. (Knowles) Sombke. She grew up in Freeborn, MN and graduated from Freeborn High School in May 1981. Karen attended the Practical Nurse Program and graduated as a LPN from Rochester Area Vocational Technical Institute in June of 1983. She passed her Boards for LPN on November 30, 1983. Karen started her career working at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Rochester as an LPN. In 1989 she began her employment at Mayo Clinic - Rochester retiring in 2019 after 30 years of service. After retirement Karen began working at Samaritan Bethany in Food Service, also calling Bingo for the residents which she enjoyed doing. On August 29, 1992 Karen was united in marriage to Mark Mader in Rochester, MN. Karen enjoyed going up north (Garrison, MN) spending time fishing, boat rides and enjoying the outdoors with her husband. She also enjoyed reading books, knitting, playing softball which gave her the nickname “Cheeks”, darts, golf and running 5k runs. Karen enjoyed visiting her parents in Apache Junction, AZ in the winter. Most of all Karen enjoyed taking walks with her husband and their golden retrievers. Karen was a member of the Eagles #2228 Rochester, MN since 1993. She has played in the Eagles Cancer Telethon Golf Tournament for 16 years. She also has participated in the Fools Five Race in Lewiston, MN for many years. Survivors include her husband Mark; her parents Gerald and Georgia Sombke; brothers Bob (Deb) Sombke and Bill Sombke; mother-in-law Rita Lilly; sisters-in-law Sue Mader and Pam Mader; brother-in-law Craig (Shelly) Mader and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her step-son Chad Mader; father-in-law Conrad Mader; sister-in-law Cheri Reynolds. A celebration of Life will be held at the Rochester Eagles #2228, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester, MN on Saturday, February 25 from 1 pm till 4 pm. The family would like to thank everyone at the Seasons Hospice for her care while she was there.