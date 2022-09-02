Karen Marie Braasch, born January 31, 1963, passed away early on Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 due to complications from a previous illness. She was 59 years old.

Karen is survived by siblings: Daniel Henry Braasch and his wife Sara; Patricia Marie (Braasch) and her husband Ronald John Deters; Jonathon Charles Braasch; and Jeannine Marie (Braasch) and her husband Jeffrey Leon Hensley. Also nieces Linda Rae Deters and Lisa Lillian (Deters) Heggestuen, nephews James Thomas Deters and Ian Jeffrey Hensley, and great-niece Serena Lucy Marie Deters.

Karen is preceded in death by both parents, Lois Marie (Christianson) and Raymond Fred Braasch.

Karen was born in Rochester, attended Rochester Central Lutheran School, John Marshal Senior High (class of 1981), and Winona State University. Karen had a 40 year career with Mayo Clinic, most recently as a paralegal which she enjoyed very much. She also enjoyed cross stitch, gardening, reading, Bruce Springsteen music, interior decorating, history, and her cats. Karen was a blood and organ donor.

Donations may be made in Karen’s name to Camp Companion in Rochester, if desired. Memorial details are pending.