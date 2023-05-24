Feb. 19, 1968 - May 22, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Karen Paschke, 55, Kasson, Minn., died Monday, May 22, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodge Center, Minn. The Rev. Elliot Malm will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.