Karen Schmidt

Karen A Schmidt, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

Karen was born to Francis and Mary Nelson, in Avon, Illinois, on June 13, 1934. Karen’s first job was at a soda fountain. She later worked at John Deere Plow in Moline, Illinois. She met the love of her life Willard H. (Bill) Schmidt on a blind date. They were married on January 22, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. In 1959, they moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Bill was employed at IBM. Karen worked as an aide in the Rochester Public School System for many years.

Bill and Karen had four sons. They enjoyed many years at the family cabin in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and their home in The Villages, Florida. Karen loved golfing, her Manhattan cocktails, and socializing with countless friends and family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, Bill.

She is survived by sons Randy (Annette), Mark (Cynthia), Todd (Glenda), Scott (Kristin), and six grandchildren, Adam, Chris, Stephanie, Zachary, Mallory, and Mesode. She leaves behind many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, in addition to her brother, Rex Nelson.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held Friday, June 16th, 2023 at Whistle Binkies On the Lake in Rochester from 4 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Seasons Hospice or a charity of your choice in her memory.