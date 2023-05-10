Katha Jeanne Johnson, age 83, of Pine Island passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Katha was born August 3, 1939 in Hunter, KS to Rev. D. Price and Christina M. (Smith) Lackey. She graduated from Pine City, MN in 1957 and attended St. Cloud State University. On June 5, 1960 she was united in marriage to LuVerne Kiehne at Harmony United Methodist Church. Together they had one daughter, Linda. LuVerne preceded her in death on October 17, 1961. In 1963 Katha married Gerald Johnson. They were married for 11 years. On April 24, 1976 Katha married Carlyle Johnson. They made their home in Pine Island and shared nearly 47 years together. In 1978-79 they hosted an AFS Exchange Student, Giana Gomes from Brazil. Katha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Katha lived and worked in Harmony for many years. She played piano and organ for several churches throughout her life. She played at the Presbyterian Church in Oronoco for nearly 36 years, which held a special place in her heart. She worked at Sears for over 25 years, was a lifelong crafter and loved sharing it with others. She was a designer for Hiawatha Homes’ Festival of Trees for more than 25 years. Katha also enjoyed reading, sewing and spending time with family and friends.

Katha is survived by her daughter, Linda (David) Klingsporn; 3 grandchildren Kevin (Melisa) Klingsporn, Kelly (David) Tollefson, Luke (Brianne) Klingsporn; great-grandchildren Hannah, Ella, Isaac, Dylan, Ezra, Lydia, Esmay and one due in September; sisters Judith Elton, Mary (Kent) Giese, Janice (Randy) Freerks, and brother Jon (Terri Fredin) Lackey; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle; parents, D. Price and Christina Lackey; brother-in-law Jerry Elton; and grandson Alex.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Katha Johnson will be held Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at 1:00 at the Presbyterian Church in Oronoco. Pastor Lisa Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hiawatha Homes, Presbyterian Church in Oronoco, Evergreen Place or donor’s choice. A luncheon will follow at Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco. Placement of the urn at the Veterans Memorial in Preston will be at a later date. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.