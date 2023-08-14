Katherine M. Rogers

Katherine Mary Rogers. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 10, 2023, at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester. She was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior. Kathie was born on April 27, 1942, in her hometown of Foley, Minnesota. She was the daughter of James and Anna Hromatka.

After graduating from Foley High School in 1960, Katherine’s passion for caring and helping others led her to attend the Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing and graduated as an RN in 1963. She spent 38 years caring for people; Her career spans several hospitals and senior living facilities. From 1963 to 1967, she worked at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. She then joined Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea from 1968 to 1971. Katherine’s dedication and commitment to her profession led her to the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea from 1973 to 1976, and in 1976, she began working at Thorne Crest Senior Living. Kathie remained with Thorne Crest until her retirement in 2001 as the Nursing Supervisor.

Kathie’s impact reached beyond her professional life as she also cared for the people in her Albert Lea community and then later in her Lanesboro community. She volunteered for public libraries, food shelves, senior dining, and Cub Scouts. She served in a variety of capacities such as Altar Guilds and Quilters Groups at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea and then at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lanesboro. Beyond her commitment to community, she was a committed friend to so many people in both Albert Lea, where she loved her neighborhood crew, and in Lanesboro where she cultivated new friendships.

She enjoyed reading, quilting, Hardanger, knitting, feeding, and watching birds as well as other wildlife that wandered through her yard, and boy, did she have a green thumb. She also enjoyed getting away from it all with Phil; together they visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

Most of all though, she poured herself into her family. She was never far from her beloved Philip of almost 60 years who she married on December 21, 1963, and the two of them made a fabulous duo. She loved spending time with her sons, David and Steve along with their wives Julie and Jennifer. But her grandchildren were her joy!

She is preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and daughter-in-law; Julie.

Kathie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Phil, sons David (Jennifer) and Stephen; Grandchildren Jacob (Amanda), Luke (Bailey Stevens), Olivia (Andrew Hyde-Strand), and Levi; as well as one great-granddaughter on the way, Evelyn Katherine. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

To honor and celebrate Kathie, a visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lanesboro, MN. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kerry Eversole officiating. The family invites their friends to share in a meal following the service. Kathie will be interred at Lanesboro Cemetery.