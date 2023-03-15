Katherine Pearson

Katherine Anne Pearson (KP/ Kate), age 52, left the adventure of this life to take on the next, on January 26, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Liz Pearson, aunts, uncles, cousins, God-parent, God-sister, God-children, colleagues and close friends too numerous to list. Her tireless dedication to her career along with her vibrant personality garnered her the respect and love of her co-workers and friends. She was fiercely independent and loved to see the world. In her short life, she traveled to 6 continents and 53 countries! While the pain of her loss is keenly felt by so many people, the fact that she embraced and thoroughly enjoyed life, is some comfort. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Saturday March 25th in the Timothy Chapel at Autumn Ridge Church. Visitation starts at 9:30 am with a short service at 10 am. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choice in her memory.