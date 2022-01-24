Kathleen Ann Sedor, 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN after enduring Alzheimer’s disease.

Kathy was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 29, 1936. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1954. On July 9, 1960 she married Charles Sedor and together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Kathy retired from IBM in Rochester in the mid 1990s. They lived in Rochester for most of their lives. In retirement they spent winters in Dunedin and Clearwater, Florida where they pursued an active lifestyle of square dancing, bingo, walks, day trips, volunteering, card playing, going to the horse races, relaxing on the beach, and socializing with a vast network of friends.

Kathy and her loving husband Charlie were a charismatic, social couple who attracted friends easily resulting in so many lifelong friendships. We were blessed by her many life lessons including “Treat others how you’d like to be treated,” and she held us accountable when we veered off the path of being a “Good Catholic.” She was firm, but fair…and so loving. Her enthusiasm and support of us during athletics events was unwavering, even if she knew little of what was actually going on. She shaped us, loved us, into who we are, what we are about, and she was so proud of us. She was a wonderful mother.

Kathleen was extremely loving of her husband Charles, deceased, and sons Mike (Joanna, daughter Mallory), Dave (Jeri Lynn Waller-deceased), and Dan (Karen, grandchildren Brad and Amanda, great grandchild Brooklyn). She is also survived by her sister Mary Whiting (Terry), brothers Steve Beckley, deceased, John, Tom (Tina), and Jerome along with a large extended family. She was preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Helen Beckley.

A visitation for Kathleen will be held Friday, January 28th, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.