Feb. 18, 1949 - June 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kathleen Carney, 73, Winona, Minn., died Saturday, June 4, in Mayo Clinic, St. Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at noon, Thursday, June 16, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minn.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home.