Kathleen E. Driscoll

Kathleen Ellen (Tax) Driscoll

Kathy Driscoll, who was born on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1939, in Plentywood, Montana, and passed away peacefully on April 22nd, 2023, in Rochester, Minn., was most blessed in life in being a mother and grandmother.

Her parents, Carl and Agnes Tax, had ten children over a 19-year period, of whom Kathy (nicknamed “Suzy”) was the youngest. Upon the birth, Agnes did not feel well, and Vera, one of Kathy’s sisters, took a year off of school to care for her. Kathy grew up on the family grain farm near Medicine Lake, Mont., and helped take care of dairy cows, chickens, turkeys, a goat, and a pig. Her Catholic faith was an important part of her life, attending church on weekends, praying the rosary daily as a family and trusting in God. As a fifth grader, she taught CCD to children of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Medicine Lake. An avid reader, she was salutatorian of the Medicine Lake high school class, was editor of the yearbook, played drums in band and played organ at St. Patrick’s Catholic church.

She met the love of her life at age 17 while studying for her associate degree in teaching at the college in Great Falls, Mont., when Maurice W. Driscoll was stationed there at Malmstrom Air Force Base. They dated for only one month before beginning a two-year courtship by U.S. mail, writing letters to each other once a week. Maurice was in a Woolworth’s management training program and moved regularly. When he returned to Montana for a visit at the end of the two years, he brought an engagement ring. They had a two-year engagement so Kathy could fulfill a contract to teach elementary school in Fort Benton, Mont., and save for the wedding. To pass the time, they wrote letters daily and dressed up for weekly long-distance phone calls until they married on July 15, 1961, in Great Falls. The lovely bride was 21, and the handsome groom was 25.

Being healthy, very much in love and very Catholic, they had five children in four years, including three boys (two of whom were 11 months apart) and a set of identical twin girls. Four were in diapers at the same time, and another of her sisters, Loyce, came to help the first month or so. The happy couple lived in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and South Dakota during the early years of their marriage before settling down in Rochester. She kept on teaching 5-year-old children at St. Edward’s church in Austin, MN, where the last of their children were born. When her own kids were in elementary school, she started a faith-based program for kids aged 4 and 5 at in Brooklyn Park, MN - a program that’s still going on today. She brought a marriage program to St. Cloud, MN, a couple years later. When their kids were in college, Kathy received a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo College in LaCrosse, Wis., and launched a successful career in fundraising and development. She served as regional consultant for American Heart Association in Rochester and was promoted to Vice President of Development for the Minnesota Heart Association in the Twin Cities. She also worked as Director of Habitat for Humanity in Rochester.

She is survived by two sisters, Loyce Sebastian of Great Falls, Mont., and Janice Andrilenas of Alexandria, Va. Her parents and other seven siblings preceded her in death: Marion Kohut, Dora Carey, Vera Pilgeram, Charles Tax, Stanley Tax, Carol Aakhus and Patricia Grove. She is the beloved mother of John W. Driscoll and Wendy of Henderson, Minn.; David A. Driscoll of Seattle, Wash.; James R. Driscoll and Ria of Rochester, with grandchildren Christina and Zachary; Julia K. Breunig and Joe of Phoenix, Ariz., with grandchildren Jenna, Jack, and Katie; and Jennifer K. Driscoll and Steve Lundeen of Irving, Tex., with grandchildren Bill and Julia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (5455 50th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with Father Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester, MN 55901). Rosary will be at 4:30 pm. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

