Kathleen “Kathy” Steffen

Kathleen “Kathy” Lorraine Steffen, 83, of Plainview, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022. She was born July 27, 1939, in Rochester, to Earl and Rosalia (Shea) Sawyer. She attended St. John’s Catholic School in Rochester during her elementary years, and then attended Plainview High School in Plainview. On March 10, 1955, she married the love of her life LaVerne Steffen, Sr. in Plainview.

Kathy lived her entire lifetime in Southeastern Minnesota. She began her working career at the Plainview Bakery, Welcome Inn, Timm’s Café, and Lakeside Foods, all prior to starting to work for the City of Plainview on November 1, 1965. She worked at the Plainview Municipal Liquor Store and retired on November 1, 1997, after working and managing it for 32 years.

Kathy enjoyed gardening especially her vegetable garden and canning the vegetables from her garden for her family and friends. She was known for her wonderful dill pickles. She loved playing cards especially 500, bowling, enjoyed visiting casinos and spending time in Arizona. Kathy’s greatest love was spending time with family and friends, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Kevin Wirth) Wolf of Millville, Theresa (Peter) Simon of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and two sons, Edward (Lori) Steffen of Fountain Hills, AZ, and LaVerne (Lori) Steffen, Jr. of Plainview; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Melvin) Blattner of Lake City, and Jan (Ronald) Ohm – Carlson, of Wabasha; and a sister-in-law, Deanna Sawyer of Plainview. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, LaVerne in 1997, a brother Richard, and brother-in-law, Paul Ohm.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Msgr. Tom Melvin officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

