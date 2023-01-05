Feb. 6, 1930 - Jan. 3, 2023

OSAGE, Iowa - Kathleen Wigham, 92, Adams, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Father Antony Arokiyam will officiate.

Arrangements by The Adams Funeral Home.