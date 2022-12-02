Kathryn Chera Rayburn died on November 26th, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1935 in Durand, Wisconsin. Kathryn was the fourth child of John Alexander Rayburn, Jr., and Ethel Jaquish Rayburn. After graduation from Durand High School in 1953, Kathryn went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education from Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire in 1957.

Kathryn taught for several years in Wisconsin before moving to Minnesota in 1963. In 1965, she bought a home in Rochester and invited her parents, sister and nephew to live with her. Kathryn taught at John Marshall High School while working towards her Master’s Degree, awarded in 1966. In 1966, she helped to open Mayo High School, and after 30 years she retired in 1996.

During her years of teaching, Kathryn was involved in many organizations and groups committed to improving education and outcomes for students as well as fellow teachers. Kathryn received several accolades for her achievements and was an esteemed member of the education community. Kathryn cared deeply about her students and sought to instill in them her own love of learning and a genuine concern about the quality of their own work, hoping that they would experience that special joy that comes from broadening literary interests and from exploring questions about human existence and embracing the challenge of finding meaning in each human life.

A founding member of Rochester’s Pax Christi Catholic Parish, Miss Rayburn was also very dedicated to her church, serving many years as a director of the lector ministry. The example set by her parents and the faith she shared with them prompted her to try to live a life that would help others. This she did to the best of her ability.

Miss Rayburn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dr. John Rayburn, sister Glorieux Dougherty, as well as her nephews C. Patrick Shaw and Joseph Stafford, and her niece Marie Kruger. She is survived by her sister Marie Stafford, nephew D. Patrick Dougherty (Lauren), great nephew Mike Bell (Natalie), and great nieces Cassie Zwifelhofer (Jed), Michaela Heinrich (Shane), Shannon Clark (Richard), and Melissa Wencl (Louis). According to her wishes, a funeral Mass will not be celebrated. The body has been cremated, and the ashes will be taken to Durand, Wisconsin, where they will be interred in the cemetery at her old home parish of St. Mary of the Assumption with a private Catholic burial service.

Requiescat in pace (Rest in peace).