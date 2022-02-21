Kathryn Faye Shillingburg, 68, formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at her home In Martinsburg, WV, on Feb. 18, 2022. She was born on February 27, 1953. Faye retired from Rochester Public Schools in 2015 (Maintenance Department) and is fondly remembered by staff and students for her exemplary service to the school system, kind words and friendship to others, as well as her great sense of humor. Faye’s wishes were to be cremated without a formal service, but to have a “celebration of life” event at some point in the future. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles (Chuck) Hardtke of Rochester.