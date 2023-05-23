Kathryn Joan Bacon

Kathryn Bacon, 69 of Rochester, MN passed away on May 20, 2023, with family by her side.

Kathryn Joan Blume was born in Morris, MN on February 4, 1954, to Harold and Elizabeth “Betty” Blume of Herman, MN. Kathy was the fifth of eight children. She graduated from Herman High School in 1972. After high school Kathy attended college in Fergus Falls, MN. In 1973 she moved to Rochester, MN to start a career in healthcare. Kathy married Keith Bacon in September 1974. She & Keith spent 48+ years together. Kathy worked in the Mayo Healthcare system for more than forty years, retiring in 2014. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her seven grandchildren who meant the world to her. She so enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her lake house.

Kathy was a longtime advocate for Alzheimer’s research and development of a cure.

Kathy is survived by her husband Keith of Rochester; their children: Matthew (Sarah) Bacon of Lakeville, MN; Jennifer (Peter) Massey of Lakeville, MN; and Scott Bacon of Rochester, MN; grandchildren: Andrew Bacon, Cameron Bacon-Massey, Abigail Bacon, Grayson Massey, Grant Bacon, Elizabeth Massey and Tessa Bacon; brothers Joseph (Susan) Blume; Walter Blume; Paul (Beth) Blume; all from Herman MN and Fr. David Blume of St. Paul; sister Patricia (Greg) Knight of Ramsey; brother-in-law Paul Summer; Sister in Laws: Colleen Blume Welmer and Marcia Highum; and sixteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Betty Blume; In-laws Kenneth and Ione Bacon; brother Mike Blume; sister Ginny Summer, and sister-in-law Darlene Blume.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in Herman, MN on Thursday May 25th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be 90 minutes prior to the funeral. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Herman, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday June 1st at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, MN.

