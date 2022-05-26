Kathryn “Kate” Jackson

Kathryn “Kate” M. Jackson of Pine Island passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the age of 95.

Kathryn Marie (Flicek) Jackson was born on February 10, 1927, in Erin Township, Rice County, MN. Her family lived near Nerstrand, Kilkenny, Shieldsville and Concord. On February 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Jackson in Pine Island. They lived in Texas and Kansas while Lloyd served in the Army Air Force, then moved to the Rochester area and began farming. In 1948 they bought their farm near Pine Island and raised their two children, Dennis and Bonita. Kate often worked alongside Lloyd on their three farms and took great pride in her flock of sheep. She turned her passion for baking and decorating cakes into a source of income. In 1976 she rode horseback from St. Paul, MN to Valley Forge, PA with the Bi-centennial Wagon Train. A woman with a style all her own, she was outrageously artistic and loved to decorate her home, paint, garden, quilt, make stain glass windows, sew, and do woodworking. Kate loved to bake, cook, and entertain a house full of people and was often referred to as “the pie lady”. Kate and Lloyd enjoyed music and loved to dance; she lost her best partner after 64 years of marriage. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and, when her great-grandchildren called her “Grandma Great”, she found her greatest joy.

Kate is survived by her daughter Bonni Zelazny of Brooklyn Park, two grandchildren Amy (John) Whitehead of Cross Plains, WI and Meghan (Ben) Baumann of Geneva, MN; three great-grandchildren Calli Whitehead and Fynn and Khia Baumann; sister Bess Quimby of Pine Island; daughter-in-law Jean Jackson and dear friend Sharon Gustine of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Jackson; son Denny Jackson; son-in-law Jerry Zelazny; fathers James Flicek and Melvin Ray, Sr.; mother Florence (Svobada) Ray; siblings William, Emma and George Flicek, Mayme Schuler, Robert Ray, Melvin Ray, Jr., and Deloris Knutson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Pine Island United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.