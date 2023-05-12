Kay Fritsche

Kay Marie Hanson Fritsche, 79, passed away on May 6th, 2023 in Mesa, AZ. She was born on December 15th, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Harry and Ruth Hanson. Kay grew up in Excelsior, MN and graduated from Minnetonka High School and later attended Winona State University for a brief period. She married Alan Fritsche in 1965 and they later divorced. She worked and retired from the phone company, Northwestern Bell/US West as an operator and customer service representative. Her years of work provided many life long friends. Kay was a fun-loving person who enjoyed spending time outdoors, going on vacations, camping, playing cards and dice, and winning at games. She cherished spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong Christian faith and trust in God. She is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren Todd (Tonya), Skylar, Nolan, Adalia; Mike (Anne Beighley), Alec Wees, Casey Rosenquist, Stella; and Lisa DeLuca (Brian), Dominick and Barrett. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth Hanson, her sister and brother-in-law, LeAnn and Doug Filbrandt, and her infant sister Ida Marie Hanson. Kay preferred to have a small gathering of family and close friends in Agave Village in Mesa, AZ, her community at large. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any charity of your choice. Kay was someone who would given the shirt off her back to help others, so if you feel led, please consider a charity where your contribution can make a difference.

The family would like to thank her hospice team and close friends in her community for making her last days comfortable, spending time with those she loved.