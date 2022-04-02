Kay Margaret Kramer

Kay M. Kramer, 83, of Kasson, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 30, 1938, in Rochester, MN to Ernest and Gladys Kramer. Kay lived with her family and attended the Dodge Center School until 1952. She then went to Owatonna State School and later lived at Faribault State School and Rochester Social Adaptation Center. In 1982 Kay moved to a Rem Group Home in Dodge Center and in 1998 she moved to the Rem Group Home in Kasson. Kay went to Opportunity Services from 1983 until she retired in 2013. She had worked many jobs through Opportunity Services over those 30 years and was proud to go to work and loved being with her friends and coworkers.

Kay is survived by her sister, Claudia “Barb” (Jim) Aarhus; nephews, Steven, and Michael; and great-nephew, Stanlee all of Hayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.

A heart-felt thank you to the staff and former staff at Rem Woodvale-Oaks for the loving care Kay received. You were all a part of Kay’s extended family. Thanks to Mayo Hospice for their compassion during her final days.

Visitation will be 1:00–2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 801 7th Street SE, Kasson, MN. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Joel Osterlund officiating. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Blessed be her memory.

