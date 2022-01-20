Kaylie M. Meyer, age 21, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her home in Rochester.

Kaylie Marie Meyer was born August 21, 2000 in Rochester, Minnesota the daughter of Tina (Lawrence) Schriever and Steven Meyer. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School and a junior at Winona State University working to complete her degree in social work. Her goal was to one day become a therapist and help people utilizing equine assisted therapy.

Kaylie was blessed with an amazing gift of reaching and connecting with people in a way no one could, especially special needs children. She had a passion for horses and was a free spirit who loved fiercely, small in stature but a big ray of sunshine, and extremely artistic. She was very wise beyond her years. One of her favorite phrases to say was “living my best life” and she never said goodbye without saying “I Love You”. Even when life wasn’t too bright and a bit difficult, Kaylie was able to find the sweet in the sour. The light she shown will be dearly missed.

Kaylie is survived by her loving mother, Tina (Nate) Schriever of Rochester, MN; loving father, Steven Meyer (Nancy Crowe) of Edina, MN; big sister, Ashley (Mason) Dean of Rochester, MN; grandparents, Ken Lawrence of Byron, MN; George and Sandi Meyer of Rochester, MN; Lee and Lisa Schriever of Farmington, MN; uncles and aunts Dean and Rose Meyer, Jim Meyer, Kim and Adam Ackman, Chris Lawrence, Donny and Nikki Schriever; cousins Aubrey, Carter, CJ, Jackson, Logan, Peyton and Best friend, Anna Gunderson.

She was preceded in death by grandmother, Marlene (Grandma NeNe) Lawrence.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. A private family service will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Hetrick officiating. Masks will be required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Kaylie’s generous spirit, Pay if forward with a hug, a kind smile, a cup of coffee, a kind gesture or memorial gift to the family.

