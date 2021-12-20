Keith Alan Dickman, age 65, of Rochester, MN. passed away on December 15, 2021 from a head injury received during a weather related storm that hit the city of Rochester.

Keith was born in Rochester, MN to Mildred (Millie Black) and Donald (Don) Dickman on 6-12-1956 He lived out his faithful American values in his home town of Rochester. Having an ordinary youth Keith committed to varying sports teams, shared adventures in nature, playing on ice skates, preparing for the next friendly game, humbled by those who joined him.

After graduating from Mayo High school with the class of 1974 he earned his Associates Degree as a Drafter. Following his secondary education he became employed at People’s Energy Cooperative and dedicated his lifespan career with them, retiring in year 2018.

Keith’s admiration for living life in the great outdoors on land and on water trained him to be a skilled hunter of duck, goose, pheasant and deer. Additionally, he was a gifted fisherman. His advocacy for the Return of the Robin Leagues and Camps for boys, girls and young adults changed the culture of hockey for the better.

Devoted to providing in the care of his mother and managing the demands of family operations his gentleness was received by the many he encountered, especially within his close personal friendships he truly valued. Keith treasured time spent at his home away from home, gathering with his family and friends on the Mississippi River. He formed many unforgettable relationships and memories as reciprocated in his love for humanity.

Keith was preceded in death by his father Donald Dickman, Brother David Dickman and nephew Bradly Black. He is survived by his Mother; Millie Dickman of Rochester, his brother Jim (Sally) Dickman of Byron, MN

Keith is sorely missed by his family, with grateful hearts we extend our appreciation for your prayers and condolences during this time. United we stand and in God we trust. Respectfully, a private family interment will be held.

Please be the hand to someone this Christmas season, graciously consider donations to Zumbro Lutheran Church. We share in gifts to Paws and Claws Humane Society in honor of Keith A. Dickman a remembrance of Louie, the Shih Tzu who captivated us all.

