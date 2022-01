June 12, 1956

Dec. 15, 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Keith Dickman, 65, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Rochester.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. Masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes.