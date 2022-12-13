Keith Jepson

Keith Eugene Jepson, 79, of Rochester, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2022, surrounded by family.

Keith was born on June 19, 1943, to Ione LaBelle. He spent his childhood in the Rochester area. He left highschool to enter into the United States Army where he spent seven years proudly serving his country. After his enlistment, he came back to the Rochester area where he raised his daughter and was later divorced.

On October 19, 1996, Keith married the one his soul longed for, his soulmate, and constant companion Patricia. They lived their entire wedded life in Rochester. Keith passed away just six weeks after Patricia proving once again that they did everything together.

Keith worked for the Conoco Gas Company for over 30 years managing their gas and convenience stores. After his retirement, he worked part-time at the Holy Spirit Catholic School.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Connie (Eamonn) Devine; step-daughter, Jill (Dean) Fries; step-son, Troy (April) Schoenrock; grandchildren, Morgan and Sean Devine; Amber, Darin, Tyler, and Anissa Schoenrock; Deana, Lukus, and Caleb Fries; his greatest supporters, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Milly McKenzie; sisters, Judy, Jackie, and Terri, brother Ronnie.

Keith is preceded in death by his mother, Ione; his wife of 26 years Patricia; daughter, Carmen; step-daughter, Holly; grand-daughter, Johanna; sisters Patricia, Shirley, Marsha; brother, Larry.

Keith’s family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice Program in Rochester and the Essentia Hospice Program in Duluth for the excellent care and support given to Keith and his family prior to Keith’s death. You are all angels on earth.

Per Keith’s request, no service will be held at this time. To send an online condolence to the family visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com