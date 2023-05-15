Keith T. Champion

Keith Timothy Champion, 64, of Rochester, MN passed away on May 11, 2023.

Keith was born to Samuel and Helen Champion in St. Paul on August 26, 1958. In the halls of St. Bernard’s High School, Keith met his future wife, Kathleen Ann Schreier. He graduated with the class of 1976.

They later moved to Finley, ND to raise their children and enjoy the sunsets and green acres of the prairie.

Keith loved children, especially babies, and moved back to MN to be close to his grandchildren. He loved traveling across the country, specifically to the beaches of Corpus Christi, TX. Keith was a lifelong fan of the MN Vikings and MN Twins. He also loved playing cards, billiards and all music that emphasized bass tones.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wayne and Roger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy, and their 7 children, Sharon, Laura (Kyle) Cleven, Joe (Melissa), Anton (Larissa), Kenneth (Carrie), Marissa (Chad) Chaney, Brent (Mhealine), 13 grandchildren and siblings Samuel (Sue) and Joyce (Mark) Thalacker.

The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors, and medical professionals at St. Mary’s Hospital of Rochester, MN for keeping him comfortable.

Visitation will be held at 10am followed by 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Friday May 26, 2023 at St. John the Evangelist Church of Little Canada. 380 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN. Rite of Committal will follow at St John’s Cemetery.