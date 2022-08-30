Keith W. Jacobson

Keith Willis Jacobson, age 83, of Rochester, Minnesota died on August 28, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities from complications of Parkinson’s.

Keith was born June 24, 1939 to Alfred and Pearl (Weber) Jacobson in Alamo, North Dakota. He graduated from Alamo High School in 1957. He then graduated from Minot State University, in Minot ND, with a degree in mathematics. At college, he met his future wife, Inez Jorgenson. They were married October 6, 1962 in Leeds, North Dakota. They had two daughters, Tami and Teri. Keith taught math for several years in Epping and Carrington North Dakota.

In 1965, Keith began working for IBM in Rochester. He worked as a programmer there until retiring in 1994. Keith enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and he never missed the newspapers daily crossword puzzle. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Inez; his two daughters, Tami (Bill) Roder of Moorhead and Teri (Paul) Lean of Fargo, North Dakota; his three grandchildren, Sadie, Noah and Ingrid; his brothers and sisters, Larry Jacobson of Virginia, Tom (Gloria) Jacobson of North Dakota, Tim Jacobson, April (Curt) Wine, Luke (Torrane) Jacobson all of Oregon and Jan Jacobson of California and his brother-in-law, Pete Thoreson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris Jacobson, Richard and Lois Jorgenson, Betty Thoreson, Ardis and Paul Oppegard and Ione Jorgenson.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 3 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service.

The family suggests memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to Cottagewood Senior Communities.

