Keith W. Peterson, 73, of Rochester, MN passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Keith was born on December 27, 1948 in North Mankato to Myvanway and Russell Peterson. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 1967 and Mankato State in 1980 with a bachelors degree in business. He married Pam Gauthier in 1969. He served in the Navy for 4 years. After being honorable discharged, he went to work for TCI Cable Co. in Mankato, MN. He later moved to Alexandria to manage the cable company for several towns in the area for 17 years. In 1997, he moved to Rochester, MN.

He loved to bowl and golf. He bowled one 300 game and had 7 holes in one. He played golf with many friends in Rochester and in Sun City, AZ, where he would go in the winter. He loved going to Arizona to get out of the cold. Keith enjoy volunteering at the food shelf and Red Cross.

Family was very important to him; spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Keith is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pam; daughter, Kim (Chris) Plautz; grandkids, Nick and Kendra Plautz of Avon, MN; and son, Scott (Melisa Toepke) Peterson of Fargo, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be greatly missed!!!

The Memorial Gathering for Keith will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

