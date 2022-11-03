Kelly Albrant

Kelly Ann Albrant, age 57 of Baldwin, WI, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 1, 2022 at her home. Kelly was born on July 20, 1965 in Pipestone, MN to John and Sandi King. The family resided in Winona, MN, Boscobel, WI, and Henderson, NV before settling in St. Charles, MN where Kelly grew up. In school she participated in choir and band where she played the clarinet and competed in basketball and softball. Kelly graduated from St. Charles High School with the class of 1983. Before attending Winona State University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Marketing. On September 7, 1996, Kelly was united in marriage to Kenneth Albrant in Rochester, MN. The couple was blessed with a son, Nathan, who Kelly lovingly referred to as her “miracle baby sent from Grandma Jo in heaven.” Kelly enjoyed being a mom and loved Nathan with all her heart. Tragedy struck the family when Ken passed away of a heart attack in his sleep in 2013. Kelly held many jobs, but enjoyed working in sales for companies such as ReSound Hearing Aids, R.J. Reynolds, H.B. Fuller, and All Safe Global.

Kelly was a ray of sunshine for her family and friends. She was extremely outgoing and friendly and maintained relationships with a network of colleagues and friends she met throughout her life. She was the truest kind of friend. Even with her cancer diagnosis, she supported others through their health struggles.

Kelly supported women’s sports and was a true fan of the Girls Basketball MSHSL Tournament. She also went out of her way to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and when Super Bowl LII was held in Minneapolis. Kelly loved music and taught herself to play guitar, and was even in a band! She possessed a strong and active faith and made many friends through her church community that helped and supported her through life’s challenges and her health. Kelly was a “Warrior Princess” and a “Rockstar” to many. She is loved, and will be missed.

Kelly will remain in the hearts of her beloved son, Nathan; her parents, John and Sandi King; brother, Dan (Wendy) King; nephew, Ted King; niece, Faith King; and great-niece, Becca; uncles, Bill King, Dave (Mary) King, and Richard King; aunts, Joan Crawford, Norma Schwichtenberg; great-aunt, Vel Brunner; and many cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; paternal grandparents, Harry and Jo King; maternal grandparents, Ted and Alvera Stueven; aunt and uncles-in-law, Donna (Bob) Mielke, Joe Crawford and Jon Schwichtenberg; and cousin, Curt Crawford.

A memorial service to celebrate Kelly’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Kelly’s service will be livestreamed through the funeral home website. Memorials preferred to the Mayo Clinic for Cancer Research. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com