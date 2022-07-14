Kennedy Ava Ortiz (Finck), age 15, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 surrounded and cared for by her loving family.

Kennedy Ava was born Monday, April 9, 2007 in Norfolk, Virginia to Amos and Amanda Ortiz. She immediately brought love and joy to her family. Kennedy was diagnosed with a genetic abnormality (1p36 Deletion Syndrome). She was currently attending Byron High School, was active over the years in Special Olympics, PossAbilities programing and Miracle League Baseball. Kennedy’s life was filled with music, laughter, and food. Her smile and sass said all the words she never spoke. She was a thrill seeker who loved roller coasters, boating, and being outside in the wind. Ken left an impression on all with her happiness and resilience.

She is lovingly survived by her parents, Amanda and Adam Finck of Rochester, MN; siblings, Natalie Watkins, Reagan and Samilyn Finck; grandparents, Samantha Horton (Van), Stanley J Wessel (Deedra), and Kevin (Cindy) Finck of Rochester, MN. Along with her extended loving family.

She is preceded in death by Grandmother, Deb Smith (Rochester MN); Great Grandparents, Franklin and Edith Horton (VA) and Nancy Hoesman (IL).

The family wishes to invite friends and family to a visitation from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. A private family service will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes with private family burial at Preston Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family.

‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11

