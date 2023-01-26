Kenneth A. “Kenny” Angelici

Kenneth Allen Angelici, 73, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus with his daughters by his side.

Kenny was born April 3rd, 1949, in Rochester, MN, to Albert and Anna Maria (Marcelli) Angelici.

Kenny was a devoted family man, a value ingrained in him by his father. He started working for his father’s business at a very young age and continued to do so most every day of his life until his untimely death. In 1969, following his graduation from John Marshall High School, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany. He was later discharged with full honors in 1971. In 1980, he met Laura Maria Fiaschi, a student visiting from Italy, and in 1981, they married in Florence, Italy.

Kenny enjoyed building and restoring classic cars, especially Corvettes, ordering parts from all over the country. He was skilled in many trades and worked tirelessly to keep the family business operational. If he did make time for himself, he would spend it listening to 70’s classic rock music and riding his Harley Davidson. Aside from being a business manager, avid investor, and mechanic, he learned almost any trade you could imagine and always had the right tool for the job…if he could find it.

Although he held many titles, his favorite role was being a grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren; he was always there for them, whether teaching them the value of good work ethic and savings or cheering on the sidelines of their soccer games.

Kenny was a selfless man, always putting his family and friends first and himself second; a man of his word who led by example and action; a man of honor and integrity, who garnered the admiration, respect, and loyalty of all those who knew him.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Mary (Charles) Kuisle and Albert Angelici Jr. Unfortunately, since publishing this obituary, his sister, Patricia Mott, has also passed.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Camille Angelici (Joshua Duerr) and Candida Angelici (Kelly Huberty); grandchildren, Luca and Aviva Duerr, and Stella, Theo, and Gemma Huberty; sisters, Carmelita Angelici and Sandra Monte; nephews, Newell Mott Jr. and Dominick Mott, and countless friends.

The family would like to express their immense appreciation and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and care providers at Mayo Clinic Rochester for their extraordinary care and support.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com