Kenneth A. Oehlke, 51, of Stewartville, MN, died on Sunday (May 14, 2023) from esophageal cancer, at Mayo Clinic Rochester Methodist Campus.

Kenneth Andrew Oehlke was born on June 2, 1971 in Rochester Minnesota to Chester and Doris (Jenkins) Oehlke. He grew up in rural Stewartville on the family farm, attended Stewartville schools, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1989. He attended the University of Minnesota - Waseca, where he received a 2 yr. Agriculture Degree followed by a 3rd year abroad in Australia where he made many lifelong friends. After college, Ken came back to Stewartville to join his father and uncle in running the family farm. Ken was married on January 20, 1996 to Kimberley S. Bodem and had 3 daughters, Olivia, Mary, and Samantha. Following their marriage, the couple lived on the Oehlke Family Farm and were later divorced. Ken was a dairy and crop farmer for over 30 years. Ken passed his commitment to agriculture on to youngest daughter Samantha as she holds the same sense of responsibility to its importance. Eldest daughter Olivia recently joined Ken as the 3rd generation of Oehlkes, to the family business. Ken was a member of the Olmsted County Farm Bureau serving a number of years on it’s board. He was a supervisor on the High Forest Twsp. Board for many years, serving as it’s Chairperson for several terms until recently, when his health forced an early retirement. Ken was a sports enthusiast participating in Wrestling, Football and Baseball in High school, and never missing one of his daughters’ sports or extracurricular events. He followed football, enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling with daughter Mary to competitive shotgun tournaments, visiting with neighbors and friends, and supporting his family.

Ken is survived by 3 daughters - Olivia Oehlke (Andrew Lehman) of rural Stewartville; Mary Oehlke of Buffalo, MN and Samantha Oehlke of rural Stewartville; his parents - Doris and Chester Oehlke of rural Stewartville; sister - Lynette (Lance) Hoffman of rural Stewartville; his niece - Emily Martin and great niece - Hadley, and nephews - Sean Martin and Aaron Martin along with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday (May 19, 2023) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ken are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com