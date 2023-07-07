July 20. 1935 - January 16, 2023 Kenneth Andrist, 87, of Pine Island, MN died peacefully Monday, January 16th, in Washington State from complications of dementia. He was surrounded by his children and caregivers. MEMORIAL / CELEBRATION of LIFE: Saturday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM; New Haven Town Hall; 9024 CTY Rd 2 NW, Oronoco, MN; In honor of Ken’s sweet tooth, feel free to bring a plate of cookies or bars to share if you wish; light snacks will be provided. Family is from out of town. in lieu of flowers/gifts, please just come visit and celebrate Ken’s life.