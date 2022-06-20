Kenneth Bonnicksen

Kenneth Clair Bonnicksen, 89, of Rochester, MN died at his home June 19, 2022 from liver failure. He was born October 20, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Arthur and Claire Bonnicksen. The family moved to Rochester in his younger years and he graduated from John Marshall High School in 1951. Kenneth worked for IBM. On June 2, 1956 he married Ardith (Gail) Rogers. They lived in the Rochester and Spring Valley areas. Together they had 2 children, Dawn and Penny. They later divorced.

Kenneth moved to Texas in 1975 where he met Betty (Betts) Johnson. They married in 1976. He worked at Ellington Airport in Refrigeration/Air conditioning in Houston, TX. In his spare time, Kenneth built his own house (doing most of the work himself) on their acre lot near Manvel, TX. He also spent many hours with Betts’ grandchildren, Michelle and Robyn. Betts died in March 2005. Several years later he purchased a condo in Rochester to be closer to his daughters in Minnesota. He then met Mildred Roth. They spent summers in Rochester and wintered at his Texas house. He permanently moved back to Rochester in 2016.

Kenneth was very supportive of his family but usually stayed quietly behind the scenes. He allowed everyone to live their lives the way they wanted. He could be a jokester but could also be truthfully blunt. He enjoyed dancing and playing cards. His presence will truly be missed.

Kenneth is survived by his daughters Dawn (Larry) Plenge and Penny (Scott) Kirtz both of Rochester; grandchildren Molly (Tim) Jungers of Oronoco, Bryan Kirtz of Rochester, step granddaughter, Michelle (Pedro) Gonzales of Deer Park, TX, step granddaughter, Robyn (Destiny) Davis of Pasadena, TX; step-son Michael Allen of TX; his brother Ronald (Gloria) Bonnicksen of Rochester; 9 step great-grandchildren great grandchildren, 9 step great, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special friend Mildred Roth. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Kevin and Douglas, wives Ardith (Gail) Bonnicksen and Betty (Betts) Bonnicksen, and step-daughter Annis Bowen.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester with Pastor Gene Murrell officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to the family and will be determined at a later date.