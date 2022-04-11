Kenneth Bremer

Kenneth John Bremer, 92, of Goodhue, died Friday, April 8, 2022 in Rochester, MN.

He was born September 19, 1929 in Red Wing to Harold and Norma (Vieths) Bremer. He grew up in Featherstone township and graduated from Goodhue High School in 1947 and attended business college in Mankato. In October 1950, he joined the National Guard and volunteered for Korea, where he was awarded 2 Purple Hearts. On December 28, 1952 he married Florence Albers. In 1965, he started farming and began Bremer Seed Farm where he and Florence raised their family, living there until he retired and moved to Red Wing. Ken was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, the VFW, the Leo C. Peterson American Legion and a founding member of the Red Wing chapter of the MOPH. He is survived by his children; Susan (Richard) Majerus of Bellechester, Sarah (David Huppert) Meyers of Bay City, Sandra Van Stone of Red Wing, James (Gabrielle) Bremer of Atlanta, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; and sister, Carol (Robert) May of Frederick, Maryland. He is preceded in death by wife, Florence in 2017, brother, Neal Bremer; sister; Geraldine Schmidt; and his parents. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s in Goodhue with Reverend Eric Hanson officiating. Visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the MOPH Red Wing chapter or to Forward in the Faith, St. Luke’s. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com