Kenneth D. Kramer, 80, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident died on Friday (December 16, 2022) of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Marys Campus.

Kenneth Donald Kramer was born on May 12, 1942 in Minneapolis to Ann Kramer. He lived with his grandmother Dana Kramer in Stewartville where he attended it’s schools, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1960. He enlisted into the US Air Force serving 4 years. Ken was married on October 15, 1966 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville to Marlys E. Groetboer. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rochester where they raised their sons before moving to Stewartville in 1997, where they have continued to make their home. Ken was a union electrician with IBEW Local 343 for many years in the Rochester area until his retirement. Marlys is a homemaker and was a longtime Pace Dairy employee in Rochester and is currently employed in the cafeteria at Bear Cave Middle School in Stewartville. Ken was a past member of Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester. He also was member of the Eagles and Elk Clubs in Rochester and the Stewartville American Legion Post 164. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling with Marlys, playing cards and time spent with his family.

Ken is survived by his wife - Marlys - 2 sons - David and Gregory both of Rochester ; 1 brother - Wayne(Jan) Voeltz of Rochester and 1 sister - Mary Sparks of Apple Valley,MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother - Donald Voeltz.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes no service or visitation will take place. Burial and a committal service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Ken are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com