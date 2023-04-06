Kenneth D. Smidt

Kenneth Dale Smidt, 77, of Spring Valley with family members surrounding him, took God’s hand and peacefully passed away at St. Marys Hospital Monday, April 3, 2023.

Ken was born February 1, 1946, in Stewartville, MN, to Dorothy (Stevenson) and Clovis Smidt. He graduated from Stewartville High School in 1964. October 30, 1965, Ken married his high-school sweetheart, Gail Jean Derr. Ken and Gail have lived in their present home in rural Spring Valley for 53 years where they raised their four children Jill (Dan) Kappers, Kerri (Corey) Boelman, Gregg (Shannon) Smidt and Nikki (Eric) Myhre. Ken instilled his strong work ethic and honesty in his children.

Ken started working in the construction business in 1965. In 1981 he started Tri County Plumbing and Heating in Stewartville, MN. He later sold the business where it remains in operation today. For the past 30 years, Ken has been owner and operator of Smidt Construction located in Racine, MN, and semi-retired in 2021. Ken enjoyed working on all types of projects around his country home. You could often see him driving the skid loader or riding in his side-by-side with his dogs Katie or Hot Dawg riding shot gun. He completed several special projects for his children and grandchildren to enjoy.

Gail waitressed at the Flame in Stewartville, MN, and for over 25 years as a waitress at the 7th Rib in Racine, MN, while raising their four children. Gail is actively involved in the lives of all the grandchildren.

In 2002 at age 55, Ken asked Jesus to forgive his sins and was born again into the family of God. Ken spent the rest of his life in the service of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a generous man, always willing to help those in need. He loved spending time with his family, with his church and church family and studying the bible. Ken enjoyed fishing at his cabin in northern Minnesota and working on various “Up North” projects.

Ken is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters, Jill (Dan) Kappers, Kerri (Corey) Boelman and Nikki (Eric) Myhre and son Gregg (Shannon) Smidt; his nine grandchildren, Nicholas Kappers, Autumn (Carter) Brandt, Nathan Kappers, Scott Boelman, Zach Boelman, Ty Smidt, Kylie Smidt, Grace Myhre and Elton Myhre and one great grandbaby (Autumn and Carter) Brandt due in May; sisters Shirley Luedke of Anchorage, AK, and Kathy Crace of Peterson, MN, and brother Jerry of Stewartville, MN, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Glenn and Arnold.

Visitations will be held Monday, April 10, from 5:00-7:00PM and Tuesday, April 11, from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral services with Rev. Andrew Langseth officiating, will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00 AM. Both visitations and service will be held at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville, MN. and the funeral service will be streamed on Grace Church’s website starting at 10:45 AM. Memorials are suggested to Grace EFC Youth programs. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ken are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com