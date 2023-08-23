Kenneth E. Smith

Kenneth Eugene Smith, age 84, of Rochester, Minnesota died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his home in Rochester.

Kenneth was born on October 30, 1938 to Nicholas and Doris (Primmer) Smith in Vinton, Iowa.

He graduated from Vinton High School and went on to attend Iowa State University graduating with his Business Administration degree. He married Anita Husmann on March 1, 1958. Kenneth worked for General Electric in Massachusetts for some time. In 1964 he began working at the Mayo Clinic and was a devoted administrator for 38 years. He served in many capacities in Rochester, MN, Jacksonville, FL and Mankato, MN as well provided International Consulting for Mayo Clinic.

Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Ken had a love for the outdoors, especially fishing. He was very fortunate to have traveled to all seven continents.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Anita Smith; children Kenneth (Susan) Smith of San Antonio, TX, Susan (Bruce) Bader of De Pere, WI, and Sarah (James) Kieffer of Rochester; 6 grandchildren Nicholas (Sarah Wojnicki-Smith) Smith, Michael (Alissa) Smith, Zachary (Amy) Smith, Ryan (Alexandria) Bader, Noah Bader, and Polly (Jeremy) Johnson; 6 great-grandchildren Logan Johnson, Leah Johnson, Liam Johnson, Zoe Smith, Emma Smith, and Cali Smith; siblings Robert (Carol) Smith, Nicholas (Joyce) Smith, Joyce (Paul) Michael, and Maurine Liston; sister in law Carol Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Doris Smith; brothers Roger and Joseph Smith, and brother-in-law James Liston.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901). A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Donations in memory of Kenneth can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Family would like to thank Interim Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and support.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Smith family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.