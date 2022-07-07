Kenneth Folie

Kenneth Luverne Folie, 81, of Kasson, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was born at home in Clarks Grove, MN on April 4, 1941, to Sherman and Ada (Christensen) Folie.

Ken graduated from Albert Lea High School. After graduating from junior college, he went to work at IBM, first in Chicago and then at the Rochester location. After 30 years, he retired and went to work for Dodge County as an Ag Technician for several years. He retired from that job and then served as a Canisteo Township supervisor for the next 9 years.

Ken married Judy Saxton at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester on September 8, 1971, the same day as his father’s birthday, probably because he wanted to be able to remember our anniversary. A week later on September 15, 1971, they moved onto their farm SW of Kasson, where they have resided for the last 50 years. The first time they looked at the farm, little did he know his wife’s childhood church was a mile down the road. Luckily, it was a great neighborhood to move into.

Ken was known for his love and knowledge of tractors, especially Olivers. Many backroads were taken, especially when traveling so that he could drive through implement lots. When someone wanted to buy an older Oliver, they would often call Ken because of his knowledge of different models to see if it was a good buy.

He loved to talk and would talk to anyone, often at length much to the chagrin of his family (read that, wife) No one ever told him it wasn’t the whistle that moved the train.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Angela; son, Dan; brother, Darrel (Cyndy) Folie; niece, Deana Folie; and nephew, Darren Folie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Folie, who passed in infancy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be missed greatly by his family, and many others. His journey here is over, and he has been welcomed by Jesus for a much more exciting one.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Kasson United Methodist Church, 801 5th Ave NW Kasson, MN with Pastor Jacob Hanson officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th Street SE Kasson, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Riverside cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Helpings Paws Inc. (Service Dog organization), P.O. Box 634 Hopkins, MN 55343, https://helpingpaws.org/; or Pleasant Corners United Methodist Church.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.