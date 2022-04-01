Plainview, MN

Kenneth H. Kalk, age 81 of Plainview, formerly of Rochester, died March 29, 2022 at the Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview.

Kenneth was born on March 21, 1941, in Rochester, the son of Helmut and Clara (Kuehn) Kalk. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959. We enjoyed working on various farms in the area and then began working at the Mayo Clinic in the maintenance department. In 1963, he was drafted into the United States Army and served two years in Missouri, Georgia and Hawaii. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work at the Mayo Clinic until his retirement. Following his retirement, he returned to doing the thing he truly loved, working on several farms near Rochester. Kenneth moved to the Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview two years ago.

Kenneth is survived by his sisters: Darlene Thompson of Nashville, TN and Donna Christison of Plainview. He is further survived by two nieces and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a half-brother: Robert Kuehn and two brothers-in-law: Walter Christison and Fred Thompson.

Graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN at a later date.