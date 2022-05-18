Kenneth James Schweihs

Ken passed away on May 9, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Ken was born February 24, 1947 in Kalamazoo Michigan and spent his early childhood in Chicago, IL. In his teenage years, his family moved to Rochester, MN where Ken attended Lourdes High School and met Bonnie, his wife of 53 years. Ken graduated from Winona State University with a BA in history, economics and business administration and a minor in english. He was an accomplished certified journeyman carpenter and owner partner of SK Builders and Sumersett Homes. Ken and Bonnie relocated to Fountain Hills, Arizona in 1995, where Ken worked as a custom builder for Cobra Construction and Alexander Homes. Following retirement, he spent his time on the golf course, both playing and working, last as a ranger at Desert Canyon Golf Club. Ken was a strong, stoic man and a friend to many. He will be remembered for his love of music (which he instilled in many), passion for history, golf, and hunting, and his quick wit. Ken is survived by his wife Bonnie, children Jessica (Lance) Swearingen of Orono, MN and Andrew (Ericka) Schweihs of Austin, MN, his grandchildren, Jade (Matt), Sam, Kyle, Andrew, and Ryan, great granddaughter Eleanor, his mother Ruth Schweihs, and brother Russ Schweihs. He was preceded in death by his father Jess Schweihs.

A mass and memorial service was held in Fountain Hills, AZ. Since Ken donated his body to Midwestern University, a funeral mass and burial of his cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN, at a later date. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on June 5, from 2-4 pm, at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub in Rochester (1654 Hwy 52 N). Memorials can be directed to Hospice of the Valley (https://www.hov.org/donate/) or Disabled American Vets (https://www.dav.org)