Kenneth “Kenny” Hewlett

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Kenny Hewlett, with 68 years of life, passed from this plane due to complications of Cholangiocarcinoma, in the comfort of his home surrounded by love. He is survived by his wife, Talli (Titus), of 44 wonderful years, his daughters Jessica Jensen and Elise Tensley, his sisters Kathy (Jeff) Sagdalen and Kayleen (Ken) Weiby, his brother Rod Bell, his grandchildren; Jacinda, Jiorja, and Jameson Jensen and Quentin Tensley and Madisyn Miller, and his pets, Bella and Cole. Ken was a wonderful husband, father, friend, brother and boss. We have heard many agree, he liked to “stir things up” and his sense of humor was a most memorable trait. He had his family laughing and finding peace in this difficult time, which continues to speak to the wonderful man our Ken was. He wanted to “be seen, not viewed” so there will be no services per his request. A farewell party was held in Minnesota in late September. Thanks to all who joined or wished to. We have many cherished pictures from that trip, from a lifetime before and till the end. He lived life to the fullest and brought light to any matter. He brought strangers together often with his friendly, sometimes “off-kilter” comments that usually went over surprisingly well, part of his charm. He was a loving man who will be greatly missed. A friendly phone call to share a Kenny-ism or story will be appreciated indefinitely. He and his family agree, it was a phenomenal ride.