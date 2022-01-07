Kenneth P. Lacey, 79, of Chatfield, passed away on Thursday January 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital Rochester.

Kenneth Paul Lacey was born July 7, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Galen and Odelia (Sohm) Lacey. Ken went to 8 years of country school and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1960. After H.S. Ken went to Austin Area Technical College for 2 years for farm equipment mechanics. On November 23, 1963, Ken married Judith Ann Miller in Stewartville. They farmed outside of Chatfield on the Lacey’s Rose Prairie. He worked on the farm for 50 plus years, before moving into town.

Ken was a 4H leader, and president for Local and County Farm Bureau. Ken was also involved with Marriage Encounter and Encountering Couples, he was on the resident council at Chosen Valley Care Center, and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Chatfield.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy; 6 children; John (De De Anderson) of Lebanon, IN, James (Jean) of Rochester, Paul (Molly) of Fountain, Mark of Chatfield, Cherie (Tom) Jensen of Rochester, Terrie Stephans of Chatfield; daughter in-law Linda Lacy of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Keith (Kristine) of Fort Dodge, IA; 2 sisters, Susan (Robert) Lamprecht of Plainview, Shirley (Leon) Holst of Dexter; sister in-law Jill Lacey of Rochester. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Odelia; son, Will; brother, Kyle.

Memorial Mass for Ken will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Chatfield with Father McGrath officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and one hour before service on Tuesday. Due to COVID mask will be required at visitation and service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield, following the service at church.

