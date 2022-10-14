Kenneth R. Vagt

Kenneth Raymond Vagt, 76, was called home on October 7, 2022 in Stuart, Florida.

Kenneth was born on February 6, 1946 in Olmsted County to Clarence Vagt and Edith Hanenberger. On September 5, 1970 he married Dorothy Burt. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Football, and Tinkering around in his garage, eating sweets, country music, and the company of his best friend Peanut.

Kenneth proudly began serving his country in 1967 during the Vietnam War. Where he was a sharpshooter and marksman until 1970 when he was discharged under Honorable conditions. During his service he received many medals including the distinguished Purple Heart. He was very proud of the service he provided to his country.

Kenneth was a very loving, supportive, and dedicated man. He was very family oriented and loved his wife, children, grandchildren, girlfriend and his dog Peanut more than anything. In 2018 Kenneth moved to Florida where he lived the remainder of his years with his girlfriend Dot.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Charles (Ginny) Burt of Byron, Rosemary (Mikel) Fields of Hayfield, Mary (Rich) Freytag of Rochester, Donna (John) Ackman of Rochester, Thomas (Brenda Panaro) Burt of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Tammy (David) Arndorfer of Bloomington, MN. He is also survived by an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by his sibling, William Vagt of Golden Valley, and Step-Siblings Rick (Alicia) Schoenfelder, Steve (Sandy) Schoenfelder, Dennis Schoenfelder, Gary Schoenfelder, Sharon (Gary) Nickerson, Cindy (Greg) Strauss, and Denise Schoenfelder. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, daughter Marilyn Gallie, son Marvin Burt, granddaughter Angela Ann, grandson Christopher Kenneth and his parents.

Kenneth’s family would like to thank the wonderful care team at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Florida for their kind and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday October 20, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com