Kenneth W. Holm- Byron

Kenneth William Holm, 87, of Byron, MN died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Edenbrook of Rochester.

Kenneth was born on May 22, 1935 to Willie and Marie Holm on the family farm near Geneva, MN. He attended District 2 Country School and graduated from the Blooming Prairie High School in 1953.

In 1956 he joined IBM in Rochester where he was employed for 35 years, except for the 2 years he served in the United States Army.

He was active with the Byron Jaycees, Byron School Board, Christ Lutheran Church where he served as organist for 22 years and was a member of the church council.

He is survived by his wife Elsie Mae Holm; son, Kerry Holm (Laura); daughter, Kristie Dowden (Steve); son, Bryan Holm (Dina), and son, Barry Holm (Susi). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Alex, Tyler, Elissa, TJ, Dominic, Stephanie, Finn and 1 great grandchild, Lele.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Marie Holm; brother, Loren Holm, and sisters, Arlene Helleck and Judy Wacholz.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 in the Byron Funeral Home, 1620 Voll Dr SW, with Pastor Wade Wacholz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Byron Cemetery in Byron.

Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.