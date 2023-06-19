Kenneth Weber

Kenneth (Ken) Weber, 93, passed away at Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City, MN on June 15, 2023 under the care of Mayo Hospice with family and beloved cat Oscar by his side.

Ken was born February 17, 1930 in Long Prairie, MN to Nickolas and Helena (Brever) Weber. He graduated from McCahill Institute in 1948. In September 1950 Ken enlisted with the U.S. Navy. Ken married Lois Gravenish in 1961. Ken became a purchasing agent for Gillett & Eaton (later Gould and Federal Mogul) retiring after over 39 years in 1994.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports (especially the Minnesota Vikings), watching wildlife and birds, camping, and family get togethers. Ken was a member of the Lake City Lions Club and spent many years volunteering as a driver for Meals on Wheels and working the Waterski Days Car Show. He was also a lifetime member of the Lake City VFW Post #8729.

Ken’s wife, Lois, preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his children Kevin Weber (Lexine) of Lodi, WI, Joan Steffenhagen (Mark) of Evansville, IN, and Diane Nelson (Scott) of Abbotsford WI; grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, and Elizabeth Weber, Jacob Steffenhagen, Sara (Gavin) Wolf, and Craig Nelson; great-granddaughter Emma Wolf; and his four-legged fur ball Oscar. He is further survived by his sister Lorraine Heitmann of Lake City, MN and a niece, nephew, and cousins. In addition to his wife Lois, Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Kenneth Heitmann, and other family members.

Ken donated his body to Mayo Clinic Department of Anatomy. A celebration of Ken’s life will take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from Noon-3:00 at the Lake City VFW Club. Burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Preston at a later date.