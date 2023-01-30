Kevin F. Pletsch

Kevin Francis Pletsch of West Concord went to a place of peace on January 25, 2023.

He was born on December 27, 1959, to Edward and Esther Pletsch in Rochester.

Kevin graduated from Mayo High School in 1979 and Rochester Vocational Technical Institute in 1984. He retired from Bosch in Owatonna after working as a machinist for 35 years.

Kevin enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and training black labs. He purchased a farm outside of West Concord and restored the house along with the prairie on his property.

He spent 25 years rejuvenating local prairies.

Kevin will be greatly missed by his parents, sisters, Jean (Dan) Chrysler of Apple Valley, Judy (Wayne) Brueske of Rochester, and Kathy (David) Scheevel of Preston, nieces and nephews, and some wonderful lifelong friends.

A celebration of Kevin’s life and legacy will be held at a later time.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Ahmed Kurdi of the Mayo Clinic for his expertise, kindness, and compassion.

In lieu of memorials, please put corn out for the pheasants and plant Rough Blazing Star for the butterflies.