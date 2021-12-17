Kevin James Whipple, 64, of Rochester, MN died Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Kevin was born on June 7, 1957, at St. Marys Hospital to Floyd F. and Florene (Nash) Whipple. On October 15, 1977, he married Lonnie Frost at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rochester. Kevin was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter Naomi (Jerod) Hoel, Rushford, MN and Jarrod (Rachelle) Whipple of Mrytle Beach, SC. Four grandchildren, four siblings, and his mother. Kevin is preceded in death by his father and a brother.

The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Joel Haak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.