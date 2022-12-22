Kevin “Joe” Rundquis

Kevin “Joe” Rundquist, 67, of Faribault passed away December 19, 2022, after a long battle with kidney failure.

Joe was born July 28th, 1955, to Shirley and Did Rundquist in West Concord, MN. He attended Minnesota School for the Deaf (MSAD) and graduated class of 1975. He then went on to obtain his welder’s certificate from St. Paul Vocational College. In 2007, he began his favorite job, working for Art Boe at Northstar Seed and Nursery. He enjoyed working outside and learning horticulture. Over the years, he became Art’s “right hand man” and very rarely missed a day of work.

Joe was extremely hard working and loved to help others. He made friends everywhere he went, always going out of his way to make others laugh or smile. He loved his three children and proudly bragged about them to anyone who would listen. He also loved to spend time with his grand-dogs Jack and Lola.

He is survived by his children, Jade Rundquist of St. Paul, Jordan Rundquist of Faribault and Jenna Rundquist of St. Paul, the mother of his children JoAnn Erickson of Faribault, his brother Rich (and Jackie) Rundquist of Rochester, his sister Mary Jane (and Craig) Benda of Kasson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steven Rundquist.

A celebration of life will be held in the Frank Turk auditorium (Noyes Hall) at MSAD in Faribault on Saturday February 11th at 2pm. (subject to change)

Please send any cards to Joe’s children:

222 Irving Ave, Faribault, MN 55021

Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.