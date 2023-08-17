Kevin Lee Molloy (73) of Rochester, MN, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 14, 2023, following a five-year battle with cancer.

Kevin was born to John and Kathleen Molloy on December 14, 1949, in Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland. For more than half a century he embodied servitude and an unflinching dedication to the hospitality industry. He honed his skills at renowned hotels including the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, as well as the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin prior to finding a home in Rochester working at the Kahler Hotel. During his time with the Kahler Corporation, he significantly grew the number of properties, while also serving as a board member of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau. Following his time at the Kahler, he spent the remainder of his career at Chafoulias Companies and Titan Development overseeing many well-known local properties and businesses as well as playing a key role in the development and opening of the Hilton Rochester.

Kevin was a devoted husband to his wife of 47 years, Cinta; a loving father, and proud ‘Papa’ to his six grandchildren who brought him so much happiness. He loved spending time with his family, working in the garden, and returning to Ireland as frequently as possible. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, compassion, and empathy. Kevin is survived by his wife Jacinta, his children: Evelyn (Jeff) Henkemeyer, Denis (Amanda) Molloy, Elizabeth (Paul) Sinnott, and Hilary (Mike) Joachim; his beloved grandchildren: Vivian, Monica, Oliver, Grace, William, and Margaret; and his brothers: Jim Molloy, John Molloy, and Brian Molloy.

A wake will be held at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Friday, August 18 from 4-6 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Saturday, August 19 at 11a.m. with The Rev. Msgr. Gerald A. Mahon officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mayo Hospice who were integral in caring for Dad and supporting our family, and The History Center of Olmsted County, as Papa loved his annual trips to the Days of Yesteryear with his children and grandchildren. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com