Kim S. Kahn-Waletzke

Kim Kahn-Waletzke, 57, of Kingman AZ, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She was born to Fred and Marilyn Kahn in Rochester, MN. She spent her formative years growing up in Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. She was married and had two children, Aletta Jean and Kayla Louise. She found the love of her life, Chuck Waletzke, and they were married on June 15, 1996.

Kim pursued many creative endeavors including making jewelry and sewing. She was a gifted jewelry artist creating her own business, Bit O’ Bling. She sewed costumes for dance troupes and many local theater productions. Throughout her life she enjoyed owning and working with horses including providing equestrian therapy. Kim trained her recent pony, Raven, for sulky cart driving. She was a skilled crafter, baker and cook. She enjoyed hosting family and friends and sharing her culinary and artistic creations. She loved exploring nature including the hills and rugged terrain near her and Chuck’s home on quad rides.

Kim was an active Christian throughout her life. She graduated from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville, WI. She enjoyed being an active member at Christ Episcopal Church while living in Austin, MN. She enjoyed the ministry at the church from the sauerkraut community dinners to their mystery dinner theater. She also started their community outreach food pantry.

Remaining to celebrate her life is her loving husband, Chuck Waletzke, children Aletta Waletzke and Kayla Braun-Waletzke (Alec). Kim’s family: parents, Fred and Marilyn Kahn; siblings Lynne (David) Meyers, Jodie Starch, Michelle Kahn, Jonathan Kahn; nieces Ashley Berry (Matt) and Emilia Kahn; great-nephew Connor Berry and great-niece Olivia Berry. Kim is also mourned by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and community members. Celebrating in heaven with her are Colleen Kahn, Thor Starch, her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held will be Saturday, February 12 at noon at Christ Church, 301 3rd Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912 with visitation starting at 11:00 am. A light luncheon will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for medical expenses and cards can be made to the Kim S. Kahn-Waletzke Memorial Fund to Chuck Waletzke, c/o Jodie Starch, 540 Le Sueur Ave., Eagle Lake, MN 56024.