Kimberley K. Blondell

After a rigorous 2 year battle with ovarian cancer, Kimberley Kay Blondell at 66 years of age of Rochester, MN; peacefully passed away at the Seasons Hospice House on March 3, 2023. She will forever be remembered for the brave fight for her life.

She went by many names: Kimmie or Kimbo by life long friends and Kim by family. She was born on December 8, 1956 in Rochester, MN to Dale and Ardella (Springer) Hodkinson. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1975. She continued some education at Rochester Community and Technical College. Kim loved building relationships and showing kindness, which led to working at Mr. Steak, Sandy Point, World Travel, Northwest Airlines and retired in 2023 from Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency where she was an Administrative Assistant.

On May 10, 1980, she married Tom Blondell at Saint John’s Church in Rochester, MN. Kim was newly divorced in 2022.

Kim was a giver as she created beautiful gardens that often resulted with visitors leaving with a bouquet, baking for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, adventuring with her friends, enjoying entertainment (music, movies, books), traveling and raising 89 monarch butterflies in her spare time.

She is survived by her daughters: Jessica (Jay) Radniecki of Kasson, MN, and Lindsey (Dan) Boettcher of Rochester, MN; son, Ross Blondell of Rochester, MN; sister, Gayla (Mike) Ryan of Harpers Ferry, IA; two brothers: Brad Hodkinson of Wauconda, IL, and Mark (Anne-Marie) Hodkinson of Southlake, TX; 3 grandchildren: Penelope, Harper, and Briar; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Cards should be sent to Macken Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN.

