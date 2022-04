April 8, 2022

KASSON, Minn. - Kimberly Flatin, Kasson, Minn., died Friday, April 8, in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, Minn. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Grove, Minn.

Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home.